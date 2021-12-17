Spider-Man: No Way Home Breaks Box Office Records on Thursday

The Box Office for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Thursday Breaks Records

Last night, Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters, grossing an incredible (dollar)50 million in Thursday preview ticket sales, making it the first- or second-highest-grossing Thursday film of all time, depending on the exact numbers.

The preview screenings of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith brought in (dollar)50,013,859, putting it and Spider-Man: No Way Home well ahead of the (hashtag)2 (now (hashtag)3), Matrix Reloaded, which brought in (dollar)37,508,303.

While the numbers are impressive, it’s worth noting that some theaters began showing the film much earlier on Thursday than the usual 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. previews, as early as noon.

Because so many people had a chance to get in early, this could potentially depress sales for one or more days this weekend.

No film has made more than (dollar)100 million in its opening weekend since the pandemic began; the closest is Spider-Man spinoff Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which made (dollar)90 million in its first weekend.

That makes the fact that No Way Home is on track to easily surpass that figure even more surprising.

According to current estimates, it will gross around (dollar)150 million domestically in its first weekend.

The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews (it opened with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score), indicating that it will likely attract a large number of repeat viewers.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will face villains from the Spider-Man franchise’s past in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not ones he has seen before.

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man) and Dr. Octopus will battle Spider-Man on December 17th.

Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and others are among the characters featured.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse appears to be more open than ever before.

There’s hardly a more sensible character for Marvel to start exploring its infinite Earths with than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a commercial success.

The Sony and Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

