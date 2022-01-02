‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Featured Tony Stark’s Daughter in a Scene

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man and Iron Man had a special relationship.

Tony Stark was a father figure to Peter Parker, so it would make sense if Tony’s daughter, Morgan Stark, appeared alongside him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Morgan’s scene was unfortunately cut from the MCU film’s final version.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: Homecoming.]

Morgan Stark, played by Lexi Rabe, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame.

After Thanos used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of the universe’s population, the monumental Marvel film jumped five years into the future.

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts had a daughter named Morgan during those unseen years.

Once Scott Lang, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff escaped the Quantum Realm, they approached Tony about using time travel to undo Thanos’ actions.

He initially declined to assist because he was responsible for his daughter.

Tony was persuaded to help the Avengers by the possibility of reuniting with Peter.

Unfortunately, after bringing back half of the population, including Peter, Tony sacrificed his life at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Morgan and Peter were both present at his funeral, but they never spoke to each other onscreen.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, a scene involving Tony Stark’s daughter and Peter could have been included, but it was cut.

Lexi Rabe attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and revealed that she almost played Tony Stark’s daughter in the film.

On Instagram, the young actor documented the premiere with a reel.

“OK here’s a teaser with all the photos,” she captioned the post.

I’ll get them all up on the site as soon as possible.

Even though my part (the studio requested that my image be used) was cut, it was incredible to see everyone.”

“Best night ever!! I don’t care if my part was cut,” Rabe added.

My Marvel family was missing from my life.

This film was fantastic.

I’m hoping to get back into filming as soon as possible!!”

It’s unclear what the deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home was about, but we’re guessing it involved Peter and Tony Stark’s daughter finally meeting.

Doctor Strange decides to cast a spell to assist Peter, but it doesn’t go as planned for either of them.

Peter Parker was put through his paces by the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

