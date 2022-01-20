‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How Each Marvel Villain Was Upgraded Using Cutting-Edge Visual Effects

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: How Each Marvel Villain Was Upgraded With Cutting-Edge VFX

While Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (William Dafoe), Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) all looked familiar, the VFX on their powers were vastly improved over their original appearances.

Even Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man villain Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received enhancements.

Kelly Port, Marvel’s production VFX supervisor, discussed the improvements to Doc Ock, Sandman, and Electro.

Port was in charge of the Spider-Man: No Way Home villains at Digital Domain 3.0, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Luma Pictures VFX.

“The technology used in the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films is outdated,” Port told IndieWire, “but the latest advances and ability to iterate quickly have resulted in greater photorealism.”

The teams responsible for improving Spider-Man: No Way Home’s visual effects, on the other hand, were no strangers to the webhead.

In the first Spider-Man 2, Digital Domain 3.0 and Imageworks collaborated on Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

The CG was completely reworked to provide more “finesse and flexibility,” which was a significant improvement over the Raimi trilogy’s puppeteering.

“Apart from subtle costume changes, Ock looks pretty much the same,” Port added.

“The tentacles had to be quite long or short, depending on the purpose of a particular shot, so it’s a very complicated rig.”

We couldn’t have them coiled up and long if he was in a cramped space.”

Imageworks worked on Foxx’s Electro VFX in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and would have likely returned to work on more Spider-Man villains if Sony hadn’t cancelled The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

As Electro fought Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, they created a lightning storm beneath his skin.

“He feeds off the energy from the power lines when he enters this world,” Port explained.

“Although he’s blue, the power that feeds him is yellow, in keeping with the comics’ warmer tone.

The star mask was also used as an Easter egg in a few frames.”

Luma worked on the Spider-Man villain’s ability to snap from one location to the next, which led to the climax.

“As he hovers, Imageworks did these little feeler arcs for the end battle…

