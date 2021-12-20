‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens to an incredible $587 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Since Marvel first announced it, Spider-Man: No Way Home has hardly been out of the news.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were rumored to be on the way back.

Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin have been revealed in Spider-Man trailers.

Fans flocked to theaters in droves to see the Marvel film, which had finally been released.

The box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home made it one of the most successful films of all time.

Pre-order sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records before the film even hit theaters.

Sony and Marvel even partnered to give away Spider-Man NFTs in conjunction with ticket pre-orders.

The portrayals of Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were almost daily trending topics.

The Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Watts project pushed Spider-Man: No Way Home to the second-largest domestic opening ever, according to Hollywood Reporter.

JUST IN: Monday box office estimates show (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome has surpassed (hashtag)AvengersInfinityWar with (dollar)260M, the 2nd BEST OPENING EVER at the domestic box office.*NEW Top 3 all-time…

1st.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME ((dollar)357M)2. AVENGERS: ENDGAME ((dollar)357M)

((dollar)260M)3. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

((dollar)257 million) AVENGERS INFINITY WAR pic.twitter.comuQCK18Lglg

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned (dollar)260 million in the United States, putting it in second place behind Avengers: Endgame ((dollar)357 million) and pushing Avengers: Infinity War ((dollar)257.6 million) to third place.

The Spider-Man film also pushed Star Wars: The Force Awakens ((dollar)248 million) to fourth place.

The global box office war raged on as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man battled the villains who had previously fought Maguire and Garfield’s heroes.

Globally, the story appears to be similar.

Avengers: Endgame grossed a whopping $1.223 billion worldwide.

The box office for Avengers: Infinity War was (dollar)640 million.

The worldwide box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home was around (dollar)587 million.

It pushed The Fate of the Furious, the eighth Fast and Furious film, to fourth place ((dollar)541 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens to fifth place ((dollar)528 million).

Many people expected Spider-Man: No Way Home to be a hit, but few anticipated the film’s enormous potential.

The films Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War had the luxury of featuring dozens of superheroes.

Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Captain America fans flocked to the epic conclusion to face Thanos.

With only one hero, Spider-Man: Now Way Home grossed a lot of money…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

JUST IN: Monday estimates confirm #SpiderManNoWayHome has topped #AvengersInfinityWar w/ $260M! That is the 2nd BEST OPENING EVER at the domestic box office.

*NEW Top 3 all-time… 1. AVENGERS ENDGAME ($357M)

2. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ($260M)

3. AVENGERS INFINITY WAR ($257M) pic.twitter.com/uQCK18Lglg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 20, 2021