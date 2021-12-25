‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Reaction Videos: 3 Is the Magic Number

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: 3 Is the Magic Number in These Reaction Videos to Tom Holland’s Movie’s Ending Song

Spider-Man: No Way Home wowed fans by incorporating characters from every live-action Spider-Man franchise from the 2000s.

Marvel brought in characters from the Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi films, as well as Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films, to clash with Tom Holland in the MCU.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home ending song, “3 Is The Magic Number,” dubbed “The Magic Number” by De La Soul, perfectly encapsulates the massive crossover.

The battle for the Multiverse comes to a close with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

While many Marvel fans awaited the post-credits scenes for Spider-Man, others were entertained by a catchy tune.

The lyrics “3, that’s the magic number,” heard at the end of Spider-Man, hinted at a clever joke.

While De La Soul’s song “The Magic Number” was released in 1989, Marvel reintroduced it to the public.

Several music tracks from Guardians of the Galaxy, such as Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pia Colada Song),” were used in a similar way.

It also summed up Spider-Man: No Way Home perfectly.

Since Tobey Maguire took over as Spider-Man in 2002, the film has perfectly tied together all three live-action Spider-Man series.

After hearing the song, TikTok users began creating reaction videos and skits.

They talked about how when the music played at the end of the movie, they were almost in tears.

They were suddenly bopping along to a catchy tune.

Then, like Guardians of the Galaxy, the Spider-Man’3 is the Magic Number’ trend resurrected the classic song.

Some of the videos were simply reactions, while others included fans or footage of dancers rocking out to the song.

What’s old is new again, as the saying goes.

A big-budget crossover starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro would also be nice.

While “Magic Number” by De La Soul has appeared in other films prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have taken it to new heights.

"Over the years, De La Soul's music has accompanied many feature films; the group's music can be heard on the soundtracks for films such as Boiler Room, Osmosis Jones, and…

