‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — ‘Spider-Verse’ Creators ‘Happily Opened the Door to Insanity’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — The ‘Spider-Verse’ Creators Are ‘Glad to Have Opened the Door to Insanity.’

The multiverse came to life in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an animated film, may have served as a trial run.

The success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved that audiences were ready for the multiverse.

Phil Lord, co-writer/producer of Spider-Verse, and Christopher Miller, producer of Spider-Verse, are excited to see the live-action films pick up on the multiverse.

[Warning: This article contains Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.]

However, they had to first respond to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) received a visit from a Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) from another universe in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Several other Spider-Men (and women) arrived to join him by the end of the movie.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the live-action Spider-Man films hinted at the multiverse, but that was just Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) trick.

Characters from the pre-MCU films appeared in No Way Home.

Miller told Cheat Sheet, “I’m happy to have opened the door to insanity.”

“It’s amazing to see how big and successful that film was, and how people are still excited to go to the movies if they have a compelling reason to do so.”

Miller also believes No Way Home’s success bodes well for the Spider-Verse sequels.

Part One of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in 2022, with Part Two following in 2023.

“It’s also fantastic that people are interested in Spider-folks in the multiverse because we have something in the works,” Miller said.

“It’s great that the audience is enthusiastic about it.”

“Keep going,” Lord added.

With sequels, Lord and Miller have a solid track record.

Both 21 Jump Street and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs had sequels, and The LEGO Movie spawned three.

The entire film 22 Jump Street is a commentary on the phenomenon of sequels.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives at a time when sequels appear to be inexhaustible.

There are sequels that question their legacy, such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Cobra Kai, and sequels that…

