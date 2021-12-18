Spider-Man: No Way Home Teases More Multiverse Villains

More Multiverse Villains Will Appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

There’s a lot going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, from cracks in the multiverse to returning villains and some familiar friendly faces.

The return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin has gotten a lot of press.

Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote appear to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Not to be outdone, the climactic battle near the end of No Way Home hinted at the arrival of even more Spider-Man’s rogues gallery villains.

“They’re starting to come through… and I can’t stop them!” Doctor Strange said atop the Statue of Liberty in the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, as purple cracks appeared in the dark New York City sky.

While the identities of these people were kept a secret in the trailer, the film itself gave away a lot of information about who they are.

As the cracks formed, the sun began to rise, rather than taking place at night.

Characters such as Kraven the Hunter, Scorpion, the classic Rhino, and Black Cat could all be seen as silhouette outlines inside.

Because this third Spider-Man film is a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, it’s understandable that Sony would include Easter eggs for future potential spinoff films or characters.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously played Quicksilver in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, has already been cast in a Kraven the Hunter film.

If Kraven is set in the same universe as Venom and Morbius, we can expect to see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he briefly glimpsed the MCU.

A Silver andamp; Black film starring Spider-Man’s sidekicks Silver Sable and Black Cat was in the works at one point.

However, in August 2018, those plans for Silver and Black were scrapped in favor of solo projects.

In June 2019, Sony producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a solo Black Cat film was still in the works.

“I really like Black Cat,” Pascal told ScreenRant. “I think she’s a great character.”

“We had her in the Amazing [Spider-Man] movie for a little bit, but she’s kind of that character…

