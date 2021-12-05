Spider-Man: No Way Home’s CCXP Panel is Now Available

The Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Panel is Now Available

Spider-Man fans will be able to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home in less than two weeks, and the film will feature many fan-favorite characters from previous Spidey films.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was released earlier this month, confirming the return of some past franchise villains.

Alfred Molina will play Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx will play Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe will play the Green Goblin from Spider-Man 2.

This week at CCXP, all three men spoke on a panel about their eagerly awaited returns.

“Look who’s back!” tweeted the Spider-Man YouTube account, “in a special panel for @CCXP, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro.”

Below are some clips from Tom Holland’s villains panel:

When it came to the return of the iconic Spider-Man villains, Molina spilled the beans to Variety earlier this year.

“We were all told not to talk about it while we were shooting it because it was supposed to be a big secret,” Molina said.

“But, you know, it’s all over the internet,” says the narrator.

“I actually described myself as Hollywood’s worst kept secret!” he exclaimed, laughing.

Given that I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly dodgy lower back, it was fascinating to return after 17 years to play the same role.”

Holland talked about meeting Dafoe for the first time at a recent trailer release event.

“It was actually a funny story about the first time I met Willem,” Holland revealed.

“Obviously, it was a huge secret that all of the villains in the film were in the film at the time.”

So they’d walk around set in these cloaks, and naturally, these guys were so excited to be returning and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before the shoot to see what it was like.

Meet director Jon Watts, myself, hang out on set, and…

