Spiderman fans have been prohibited from discussing the film’s ending by cinema executives, who are concerned that it will lead to mass brawls.

CINEMA execs have been forced to post signs warning viewers not to reveal the biggest twists in the new Spider-Man film for fear of brawls.

Following complaints that those leaving screenings were dropping spoilers in front of those waiting to enter, big screen chain Odeon has issued an appeal to the thousands of fans flocking to see the blockbuster.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated film of the holiday season, with a worldwide audience of Marvel movie fans anticipating its release.

“It sounds extreme, but there have been a few instances where people have waited in line for hours to see the movie, only to have people reveal the ending as they leave,” an insider said.

“This frequently causes tension, and the last thing moviegoers want are arguments and potential brawls.”

In some cases, spoilers have intentionally ruined people’s enjoyment by revealing the film’s ending, which stars British pin-up Tom Holland as the web-slinger.

“@ODEONCinemas A film as highly anticipated as Spiderman and we had people running down the corridor, entering the screen, and shouting potential spoilers,” one Twitter user, Andrew Collinson, expressed his dissatisfaction.

“For a show where people have waited a long time to avoid spoilers, spoilers are now permitted.”

Staff have now erected signs stating that they must wait until they have exited the cinema before speaking about the film, which had the second highest opening weekend in history, grossing nearly £200 million in its first weekend.

“Spoiler alert! Please refrain from discussing the film you just saw until you have left the building to avoid spoiling the experience of other guests,” they read.

“Thank you very much.”