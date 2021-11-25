Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost Spider Save the Holidays in New Clip (Exclusive) from Marvel’s Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Ghost Spider Save the Holidays in New Clip (Exclusive) from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Fans of the Disney Channel and Disney Junior will have plenty of festive fun to look forward to this holiday season, as all of their favorite shows will be bringing in a little Christmas spirit.

Disney Channel and Disney Junior have announced a festive slate of episodes for Muppet Babies, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, and other shows.

That includes the delightful Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, which will air a festive episode titled A Very Spidey ChristmasGobby on Ice this Saturday, and we have an exclusive clip you can watch in the video above!

Doc Ock is seen in the clip stealing presents from shoppers with her upgraded green sleigh, and when asked why she is doing so, she claims that no one ever gets her gifts, so she is taking everyone else’s.

That’s when several web lines appear from behind the scenes, and Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen all return the gifts.

They return them to their owners in style and prepare for a showdown with Doc Ock, which is when she says she expected them to appear.

She then puts her new plan into action, and with the push of a button, the mall’s Christmas tree comes to life, complete with tentacles a la Doc Ock.

The full clip can be seen in the video above, and the premiere dates for Disney Challen and Disney Junior’s holiday episodes can be found below.

Clarabelle’s Christmas Sweater from Minnie’s Bow-Toons

“Clarabelle’s beautifully knitted Christmas sweater helps to spread holiday cheer throughout the city.”

“It’s a Wonderful Elf-BotA Merry Litter Christmas,” as performed by the Muppet Babies.

“It’s a Wonderful Elf-Bot – The Muppet Babies attempt to make Christmas gifts for Mr. Smith using Bunsen and Beaker’s newest invention, the Elf-Bot.”

“A Merry Litter Christmas – When one of Bunsen and Beaker’s new creations goes awry, the Muppet Babies must devise a plan to save Gonzonian Christmas.”

“Festival of LightsSaving Christmas” with The Ghost and Molly McGee

