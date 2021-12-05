Spirit Airlines flight attendants are attacked by unruly passengers.

Passengers lash out at Spirit Airlines flight attendants.

A rowdy passenger assaulted two Spirit Airlines flight attendants on a flight to Nashville last week.

After fighting the two flight attendants, being restrained by another passenger, and telling the arresting officers to “shoot me,” the 42-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication.

The crew contacted authorities at Nashville International Airport around 7 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today.

–– just an hour after the plane took off –– saying she punched one of the flight attendants and pulled the other’s hair.

She was arrested as soon as the plane landed.

Another passenger used zip ties to keep the passenger’s feet restrained while she was being taken off the plane.

According to the affidavit, she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred her words.

She admitted to officers that she’d had “a lot” to drink at the time of her arrest.

The airline told WKRN, a local news station, that it had no plans to file charges against the passenger.

“After arriving in Nashville from Fort Lauderdale, law enforcement officers met Spirit Airlines flight NK222 and removed a passenger for unruly behavior.

We do not tolerate any form of aggressive behavior, and this passenger is no longer permitted to board any of our flights.

Thank you to our guests who assisted our crew, as well as local law enforcement.

In a statement, the airline said, “We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”