SPOILER DOESN’T EXIST IN THE MCU, As Confirmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home

SPOILER Doesn’t Exist in the MCU, According to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters, and it includes the long-awaited return of previous Spider-Man villains.

Willem Dafoe, who played the Green GoblinNorman Osborn against Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man in 2002, is one of the most exciting names on the list.

Warning: No Way Home spoiler ahead! When Norman finds himself in an alternate universe, it’s revealed that an important part of his history does not exist within the MCU.

When Norman arrives in the MCU’s version of New York, things aren’t going so well.

Oscorp, his multibillion-dollar multinational corporation, turns out to be nonexistent in this universe.

The Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films, as well as the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man films, featured Oscorp heavily.

Norman, on the other hand, was played by Chris Cooper in Garfield’s universe.

Norman not only learns that Oscorp does not exist in the MCU, but he also learns that his son, Harry Osborn, is also missing.

James Franco and Dane DeHaan previously portrayed the younger Osborn.

Norman was a powerful man with limitless resources before his death at the end of Spider-Man, thanks to what he built with Oscorp.

Things would have gone very differently for Spider-Man: No Way Home if another version of Oscorp had existed within the MCU.

Dafoe recently revealed that he agreed to reprise his role as the Green Goblin on the condition that he be present for the action.

“It was important to me to do this physical stuff,” Dafoe began.

“In fact, when Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal] first pitched it to me, before there was even a script, one of the first things I said was, ‘Listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups.’

I want to do the action because it’s enjoyable for me.’ It’s also nearly impossible to give your character any integrity or enjoyment if you don’t participate in these activities.

Because all of that action affects how you feel about the characters and the plot.

In a funny way, it makes you earn your right to play the character.”

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

More coverage of Spider-Man: Homecoming:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirms SPOILER Doesn’t Exist in the MCU