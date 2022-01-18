Spoilers for ’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Mike and Ximena Still Together in 2022?

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days think Mike and Ximena aren’t compatible enough to walk down the aisle.

Here’s what we know so far about Mike and Ximena’s relationship in 2022.

(Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.)

Mike and Ximena’s relationship has so far shown some significant red flags.

Mike, a lovable firefighter from Thiells, New York, flew to Colombia to be with Ximena.

During this short trip, he intends to propose to her and bring her back to the United States on a K-1 visa.

Mike, on the other hand, feels betrayed after learning that Ximena had a procedure that prevents her from having more children.

Despite this, he forgives her and promises to care for her two children, Harold Steven, 3, and Juan David, 9, as if they were his own.

Is it possible that Mike and Ximena from 90 Day Fiancé were able to work it out? According to Starcasm, Mike and Ximena are engaged.

Ximena’s TikTok video shows Mike holding the engagement ring box with the caption “Te amo mi vida gracias por tanta felicidad,” which roughly translates to “I love you my life, thanks so much for [the]happiness.”

“This was a surprise,” Ximena captioned one of the photos in the TikTok video, while another photo was captioned, “Marry me.”

Ximena followed up the video of Mike holding the engagement ring with photos of herself in what appears to be a white wedding gown nine days later.

Ximena has been photographed wearing an engagement or wedding ring on her left ring finger in a number of photos.

Ximena has been photographed and videotaped wearing the ring since October 2020.

Ximena appears to be wearing a new ring on her left hand in recent photographs and videos.

In 2022, she was seen wearing a thicker gold band.

Even so, it’s possible they aren’t engaged and the ring is just a promise ring.

Regardless, Mike and Ximena’s relationship appears to be on the mend.

Despite the numerous red flags, it appears that the two may finally be getting their “happily ever after.”

On Sundays, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on…

