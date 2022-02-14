SPOILERS FOR CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 2022 – Shanna Moakler squabbles with houseguests while her boyfriend ‘worries about Lamar Odom’

Shanna Moakler was thrown under the bus by Todrick and Meisha during Sunday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Carson was named the new Head of Household, and he initially stated that Meisha was his target.

Todrick, on the other hand, informed Carson and Cynthia that Shanna was working with both alliances, causing a rift between them.

Ultimately, Meisha and Todd were nominated for eviction, but the houseguests hinted that they were planning to backdoor Shanna.

Shanna’s boyfriend, meanwhile, is not pleased with the house guest’s alleged chemistry with Lamar Omar.

Shanna said to Lamar in one episode, “These are wetter, so just keep pushing,” to which he replied, “That’s always better.”

“Always better when it’s wetter, that’s my motto,” Shanna said later.

For the most up-to-date information on Celebrity Big Brother, visit our live blog…

Schedule of episodes

The following is the schedule for Celebrity Big Brother live episodes:

Episode 1 airs at 8 p.m. on February 2nd.

Episode 2 – 9-10 p.m. on Thursday, February 3rd.

Episode 3 airs on Friday, February 4th, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Episode 4 airs on Sunday, February 6th, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Episode 5 airs Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, February 8 at 10 p.m.

Episode 6 will air on Wednesday, February 9th, from 8 to 9 p.m.

On Friday, February 11th, from 8-10pm, there will be an episode 7 of the show.

Episode 8 will air on Sunday, February 13th, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Monday, February 14th, 9-10pm – Episode 9

Wednesday, February 16, 8-9 p.m., Episode 10

Episode 11 will air on Friday, February 18th, from 8-10pm ETPT.

Saturday, February 19, 8-9 p.m. ETPT – Episode 12

Sunday, February 20th, 8-9pm, Episode 13

Monday, February 21st, 9-11pm – Episode 14

Wednesday, February 23, from 8 to 9 p.m., there will be a final performance.

The ‘Swiss chalet’ for this season has been extended.

Moving on to the bedrooms, each one pays homage to a different aspect of Swiss history.

There’s a Swiss Ski Patrol-themed room with bejeweled ski boots, a pink room dedicated to artificial Swiss chocolate, and a room with a massive 9-foot tall cuckoo clock, for example.

Cuckoo clocks are said to have originated in Switzerland, which explains the odd room.

The Head of Household room was designed to look like it was carved out of ice and snow, in honor of the world-famous Swiss ice hotels.

The ‘Swiss chalet’ for this season

Guests are greeted by a massive chandelier with 300,000 illuminated beads as soon as they enter the house, according to CBS.

A cozy indoor fire pit is surrounded by a curved couch, and there are even custom-made travel posters depicting various scenes of Switzerland’s landmarks.

The kitchen has been updated with built-in appliances and a cooktop island.

The table is set in the dining room…

