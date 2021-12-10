Spoilers for ‘Days of Our Lives’: Philip Sets Brady Up In The Wrong Way

Spoilers for ‘Days of Our Lives’: Philip Sets Brady Up In The Worst Possible Way

Fans of Days of Our Lives know that Philip was insane.

Not just a little bit crazy, or a little bit crazy once in a while.

But he’s a little out there.

However, in this week’s episodes, that “crazy” could backfire on him.

And it’s possible that his attempt to frame Brady for murder will backfire in the worst possible way.

Is he willing to take responsibility for his actions?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

The disappearance of Philip from Salem is being staged to appear as a murder.

However, according to Soaps.com’s Days of Our Lives spoilers, not everyone believes the story.

Not surprisingly, Belle is one of the people who has a lot of questions.

She’ll be asking questions on the show’s December 13th episode, according to the source.

For the holidays, Salem is full of surprises, from deadly scares and missing lovers to shocking discoveries and the reappearance of some familiar faces.

(hashtag)DAYS airs weekdays on @NBC and is available to stream for free on @PeacockTV pic.twitter.comi8pAfHjV26

“Belle wants to know what happened the night Philip vanished.

Will she start putting the pieces together as soon as she starts poking around?” the outlet speculates.

Chloe will also have questions, which she will begin to ask on the December 17th episode of Days of Our Lives.

The truth is that Philip is planning Brady’s assassination.

His rage has reached a breaking point, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, and he’s ready to act.

Thank you again, DAYS fans, for another fantastic virtual fan event! Let us know what your favorite moment was in the comments section below.

DayOfDays2021pic.twitter.comT3HhoeBGJB (hashtag)DayOfDays2021 (hashtag)DayOfDays2021 (hashtag)DayOfDays2021 (hashtag

“What’s worse, Philip’s rage isn’t even justified.”

It’s true that Chloe and Brady have crossed lines in the past, but they didn’t do so at work, as Philip believes,” the outlet reports.

“Philip believes Chloe slept with Brady at Basic Black’s conference table, but it’s a secret Chloe and Brady are keeping for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).”

Even if Philip hears the truth, it won’t matter to him at this point….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Salem is full of surprises for the holidays, from deadly scares and missing lovers to shocking discoveries and the return of some familiar faces. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @PeacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/i8pAfHjV26 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 28, 2021