Spoilers for ‘Days of Our Lives’: What ‘Day of Days’ Revealed — And Greg Vaughn’s Return!

Spoilers for ‘Days of Our Lives’: What ‘Day of Days’ Revealed — Plus Greg Vaughn’s Return!

Days of Our Lives fans were overjoyed when the show announced that “Day of Days” would return this year.

They were ecstatic to see all of their favorite celebrities in one place.

Fans, on the other hand, were eager to learn all of the latest spoilers about their favorite soap.

Let’s take a look at what we learned from the annual fan event.

[Warning: potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

When it was announced that Greg Vaughn would be reprising his role as Father Eric, Days of Our Lives fans all over the country let out a collective squeal.

Vaughn is set to return to the screen next month, according to Soap Opera Network.

However, his official return date is still unknown.

“Kristen DiMera is seen in the form of Eileen Davidson, who is continuing her run as the character in devil form,” the outlet reports.

“In bed, Kristen asks Eric, “What do you say, father? You want to make a sequel?” She appears to be referring to the sex tape the two made when Kristen was dating Brady.”

The “Mar-Devil” possession story is expected to end around Christmastime, as Days of Our Lives fans are well aware.

Maybe Father Eric is needed to get rid of Dr.

Marlena Evans-Black of her unwelcome visitor once and for all?

And we’ll be watching to see what Vaughn has to offer.

Meanwhile, “Day of Days” has revealed who else will appear in A Very Salem Christmas, the Days of Our Lives Christmas movie.

Alison Sweeney will reprise her long-running role of Sami Brady in the film, according to Deadline.

The film will premiere on Peacock in December.

15th.

Sweeney Todd isn’t the only fan favorite on the canvas, though.

Members of the cast of Other Days will also join her.

Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker, and Blake Berris are among the cast members.

