Spoilers for ‘Hawkeye’: Will a Death in the Season Finale Set Up Echo’s Spinoff?

In the Hawkeye season finale, Marvel fans finally got all of the answers they were looking for.

Some scenes, on the other hand, appear to set up the future for many of the show’s characters.

While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm a season 2, they have revealed that a spinoff starring Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is in development.

So, which Hawkeye season finale spoilers might hint at Echo’s show’s plot?

[Warning: This article contains Hawkeye season finale spoilers.]

In episode 5, Echo discovered that Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, was the man responsible for her father’s death.

She was ready to cut ties with her uncle and the Tracksuit Mafia by the time the Hawkeye season finale rolled around.

Echo told Fisk that she was done trying to avenge her father and that she just needed to clear her head for a few days.

But Kingpin was able to see right through her deception.

In addition to dealing with his niece’s betrayal, Kingpin had to deal with Eleanor Bishop’s request to leave their company.

The notorious villain, of course, would never let her get away so easily.

As a result, he ordered his Tracksuit Mafia men to accompany Eleanor to her Christmas Eve party.

Clint and Kate aided in her protection, and Kate successfully prevented Kingpin from murdering her mother.

Echo found Fisk after she killed Kazi, which was bad news for him.

Because the big guy was hurt from his altercation with Kate, he was helpless as Echo drew his gun on him.

The audience heard a gunshot as the camera pulled away from the two of them, and Kingpin tried to reason with her.

The villain is assumed to be dead by the audience.

The Hawkeye season finale, however, may not be the last time Kingpin appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to spoilers from the comic books and a planned spinoff.

The Echo spinoff series was announced by Disney and Marvel Studios in November.

Alaqua Cox reprises her Hawkeye role in the year 2021.

The head writer is Marion Dayre.

The release date, number of episodes, and other casting details are all unknown at this time.

Cox spoke with Entertainment Weekly about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the significance of her character before the Hawkeye premiere.

“The deaf community is hugely supportive of this role because they want to see deaf…,” she said through an ASL interpreter.

