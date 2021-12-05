Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’: Fans Are Fixated on One Hilarious Detail from the Manga’s Big Traitor Reveal

Fans of ‘My Hero Academia’ are fixated on one hilarious detail from the manga’s big traitor reveal.

In both the anime and manga versions of My Hero Academia, there are plenty of twists and turns, with the latter finally delivering on the promises made in previous story arcs.

That includes addressing a question that has been raised for several chapters: who is the UA High traitor?

My Hero Academia reveals who helped the League of Villains during the USJ Incident and the Training Camp Arc in Chapter 336.

Despite the fact that the reveal is somewhat emotional, it has given fans a reason to laugh.

[Spoilers for Chapter 336 of My Hero Academia are included in this article.]

Although new chapters of My Hero Academia won’t be released until Sunday, manga leaks begin to appear when Shonen Jump is released in Japan.

Fans have already translated the most recent issue, confirming that it contains a major reveal following a bait-and-switch in previous panels.

After everything Deku has been through, My Hero Academia Chapter 336 reveals that Yuga Aoyama has been the UA High traitor all along.

Of course, the circumstances that led to Aoyama’s predicament are just as devastating.

Aoyama was an easy target for All for One’s manipulation because he was born without a Quirk.

All for One used his power to threaten Aoyama’s family after giving them exactly what they wanted.

Deku’s classmate led the League of Villains to the USJ and UA High’s training camp, fearing for his parents’ lives.

And, while he regrets his actions, the other heroes are unlikely to forgive him.

Although the big reveal in My Hero Academia is meant to be emotional, manga fans are finding one aspect of it hilarious.

Why on Earth would All for One give Aoyama a Navel Laser out of all the Quirks he could have stolen?

That’s what Reddit users are asking, laughing at the idea of All for One using Aoyama’s power for himself — and implying that passing it on to him was a jerk move.

One fan joked, “I’m laughing at the idea of AFO getting diarrhea from using Naval Laser.”

Another Redditor added, “All the Quirks in his possession and AFO gave Aoyama a f***ing belly button laser.”

