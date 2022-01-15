Spoilers for ‘Scream’: Who Is the Killer, and What Are His Motives?

Scream is one of the most eagerly anticipated horror films of the year.

For the first time in a decade, the franchise returns in 2022.

Fans of Scream enjoy seeing Ghostface stab and slash his victims while the audience tries to figure out who the killer is.

In terms of marketing, Paramount Pictures did a fantastic job of concealing the film’s secrets.

Here’s a look at who’s behind the iconic mask and costume this time around for those who are dying to know.

[Warning: This article contains Scream spoilers.]]

Scream picks up 25 years after the original carnage perpetrated by a serial killer known only as Ghostface.

After Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) began murdering those in the vicinity of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the sleepy town of Woodsboro went into full panic mode.

The Ghostface mask and costume are now worn by a new killer.

Sidney hasn’t spoken to Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) or Dewey Riley (David Arquette) in years.

They’ll have to pitch in if they want to save Sam (Melissa Barrera) and the rest of the new generation from the knife-wielding killer.

Over the course of its 114-minute runtime, Scream tries to pull the audience in several directions.

Could the killer be one of the legacy characters, or one of the teenagers? As is customary, Scream reveals the Ghostface killer in the final act.

Ghostface is being masked by two assailants this time.

Amber (Mikey Madison), Sam’s younger sister Tara’s (Jenna Ortega) girlfriend, is the first.

Richie (Jack Quaid), Sam’s boyfriend, is the second assailant.

Sam’s secret that she is Billy’s daughter was already known to Amber and Richie.

After vehemently opposing the latest sequel in the franchise, the two killers met on a Stab subreddit.

Because Hollywood has run out of new ideas for their favorite horror series, they wanted to use Sam’s paternal connection to launch a new killing spree to inspire another Stab film.

Sam, on the other hand, isn’t about to give up easily.

She manages to kill both Amber and Richie with the assistance of Sidney and Gale.

They’re double-tapped this time to make sure they don’t return, as horror convention dictates that they always do for one last scare.

Many of the rules from previous installments apply to Scream.

It does, however, include a few of its own.

Scream is frequently referred to as a “requel,” which raises the stakes.

There isn’t a single one of the characters who isn’t…

