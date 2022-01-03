Spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The midseason finale of Power Book II: Ghost has reached a stunning halt.

Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) misdeeds have finally been discovered.

He’s been arrested for murder, just as he thought things were starting to fall into place.

Of course, this shocking turn of events occurred right before the season’s hiatus.

The Ghost Season 2 hiatus won’t last long, thankfully.

Here are some spoilers from episode 206 until then.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire,’ according to the show’s creators.

The shocking events of Ghost episode 205 left fans in a state of shock.

After being accused of murdering his professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus) and an NYPD officer, Tariq found himself in jail at the end of the episode.

As a result, when a new episode didn’t air on Dec.

Fans of Power Book II: Ghost were horrified on June 26.

The show has gone on a mid-season hiatus, and new episodes aren’t expected to air until January on Starz.

Because there are only five episodes left in the season, it will air on February.

6th, 2022

The Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale will air just one hour before the premiere of the Tommy Egan-based Power Universe spinoff, Power Book IV: Force, on Starz.

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq and Brayden may face some stiff competition.

“What’s Free?” is the title of episode 206. According to the official description, “Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust.”

Brayden (Gianna Paolo) must choose between defending his family and assisting Tariq in saving his.

“Within her own family, Monet is confronted with a new world order.”

For the first time in their lives, Brayden and Tariq are likely to clash, potentially jeopardizing their friendship.

Tariq has always kept secrets from Brayden, which has caused them to have a tense relationship in the past.

Tariq, on the other hand, will most likely feel betrayed by Brayden’s secret friendship with Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).

Cane was able to frame Tariq as a result of his actions.

Brayden has been attempting to strike out on his own for some time, and while he is estranged from his family, we’re not sure he’ll throw them under the bus to save Tariq.

