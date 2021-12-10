Spoilers for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Another tangled love triangle on the way

Another Messy Love Triangle on the Horizon on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers

Another week on The Bold and the Beautiful means another messy love triangle.

The good news is that the show’s older stars are getting their due.

(Let’s be honest: how many times can we watch the Liam-Hope-Steffy drama?) A recent love triangle starred Eric, Quinn, and Carter, and the show did a fantastic job exploring “mature” topics.

They’re hoping to do the same with a new triangle that includes Brooke, Ridge, Deacon, and now Taylor.

(Do you like the word “square”?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming episodes follow.]

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brooke will be nervous in more ways than one this week.

(hashtag)BoldandBeautiful premieres this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.comwipg93iWrh

“Brooke will receive updates on Taylor’s return and will undoubtedly freak out.

Brooke may feel like Ridge’s ex has arrived at the worst possible time because Taylor was always a big rival for her,” according to the outlet.

Indeed, the tables have turned from the past.

For fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, The Lakeland Ledger has some history.

Ridge (played by Ronn Moss at the time) and Taylor (played by Hunter Tylo at the time) were part of the rare “supercouple” pantheon in the early 1990s.

Brooke was also thought to be “interfering” with Ridge and Taylor’s relationship at the time, and Ridge and Taylor were extremely popular.

Things are different now, of course.

Brooke and Ridge have been together for a long time and are one of the show’s most popular couples.

While Steffy may enjoy it when her parents are together (though the premise of the storyline does make her appear childish), the tables have turned.

Taylor now appears to be the “homewrecker,” while Brooke appears to be the loving wife.

In this latest love triangle, there’s one more factor to consider — one that wasn’t present before.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the Brooke-Taylor-Ridge triangle has a new dimension: Deacon Sharpe, with his messy self.

Brooke is gradually losing the ability to deny her feelings for this scumbag, and Ridge…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Could there be trouble in paradise? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/wipg93iWrh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 5, 2021