Spoilers for the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ finale

There is only one episode left of Dexter: New Blood, which will air on Sunday, January.

The show premiered in November and follows Dexter Morgan in the years following his fake death and subsequent disappearance.

As sales clerk Jim Lindsay, he lives a normal life in the fictional Iron Lake, New York, but his past comes back to haunt him.

Fans of Dexter: New Blood have a few days until the season finale, but in the meantime, here’s a sneak peek at what to expect in the episode.

Dexter has been playing a cat and mouse game with Kurt Caldwell, a seemingly upright member of the community who was revealed to be a serial killer, for the past few episodes, as viewers are aware.

Kurt preyed on the helpless, so he followed Dexter’s code.

Kurt, on the other hand, was on the lookout for Dexter after learning he’d murdered his son, Matt Caldwell.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 9, the Morgans discovered his trophy room, and he ended up on Dexter’s kill table.

Kurt’s dismembered body, like Matt’s, was burned in the town’s incinerator.

Dexter and Harrison returned home to find Kurt had set fire to their cabin earlier.

Audrey Bishop persuaded Angela Bishop to let them stay at her home, where she discovered an anonymous letter accusing Dexter of murdering Matt.

Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ believe Angela is in danger, but it’s not because of Dexter.

“Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they’ve discovered isn’t as normal as they thought it was,” reads the description for the tenth and final episode of Dexter: New Blood.

Will they be able to live happily ever after despite the dangers they face?”

Angela, who realizes her boyfriend could be the Bay Harbour Butcher, appears to be their greatest threat.

Sergeant James Doakes was identified as the suspect years ago, and the case was closed.

Angela is concerned about the possibility that Doakes was framed after listening to Molly Park’s podcast on the subject and learning more about Dexter’s past.

It’s unclear what will happen to Dexter in the end, but fans should expect a surprise.

“We’re getting closer to a conclusion…

