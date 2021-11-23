Spotify Releases Curated Playlists for Every Character in ‘Money Heist,’ Including Berlin

Since the first season of Money Heist, the song “Bella Ciao” has served as an anthem, party jam, and call to action.

Netflix and Spotify, on the other hand, want to remind fans that each La Casa de Papel character has their own soundtrack.

What do you mean?

To commemorate the series’ impending conclusion, Spotify released nine playlists as part of its partnership with Netflix.

Professor, Berlin, Tokyo, Lisbon, Stockholm, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Denver, and even Alicia Sierra have their own playlists available on the service.

Here’s a sample of what fans of music can expect to hear.

Spotify has a long-standing partnership with Netflix for its shows, including a Lucifer-themed playlist.

Exclusive interview clips, a photo gallery, and more await Money Heist fans on the platform.

In a press release for this musical adventure, Spotify said:

To set the tone for the launch, users will be able to take a quiz to determine their perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match – whether it’s the Professor’s Bunker Beats, Denver’s Love andamp; War Mixtape, Marseille’s Escape Tracks, Rio’s Hacking Jams, or Tokyo’s Party Mix.

The official playlist will include all of the latest tracks from Part 2 of the final season, as well as exclusive new videos from the cast.

The best part is that it is available to all subscribers at no cost.

The collections, dubbed “La Banda Playlists,” are tailored to the band’s personal tastes.

Tokyo’s streaming hits include Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Crazy in Love,” Gwen Stefani and Eve’s “Rich Girl,” and Britney Spears’ “Work B*tch.”

Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Jack White are among the artists featured on the Professor’s Bunker Beats.

Songs that fit his theme include Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us,” Edwin Starr’s “War,” and Rage Against the Machine’s “Take The Power Back.”

Berlin’s musical taste is surprising moving, with songs like Umberto Tozzi’s “Ti Amo,” The Crystals’ “Then He Kissed Me,” Carla Bruni’s “L’amour,” and The Beatles’ “Happiness is a Warm Gun.”

The playlist is titled “Lisbon’s Pencil Bun Playlist.”

