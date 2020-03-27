Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you’re looking to refresh your closet for tspring, but not break the bank, Hollywood stylist Jeni Elizabeth has lots of expert tips for you! She’s been the lead stylist for shows including The Real, Jersey Shore and Hollywood Darlings, plus she’s styled everyone from Martha Stewart to Snoop Dogg, so you know she has her eye on all the latest trends.

“The styles I’m seeing for spring 2020 are some of my favorites in a long time. Tie-dyed prints, hot pants and statement jewelry are all in right now and can easily add some fun to your existing wardrobe without costing a lot,” she told E! News.

And there’s no better time to make it happen as you work from home, she recommends. “With all the time we’re spending at home right now, it’s great opportunity to take a look at our closets and spruce them up,” Jeni said. “Having some new looks to show off once we can all come together again can be your inspiration. I’ve always believed that fashion can make people smile, draw conversation and build self-esteem.”

Check out her spring wardrobe tips and picks below!

Add Color: Jeni said, “Going out of winter and into spring and summer is the most important transition your closet can make. It’s the time for fun and color to come out. While you never want to let go of your staples (denim jacket, jeans, pencil skirts and leggings), think about adding some bright new items.”

Add a Print: Jen advised to add lot of fun patterns to your clothing! “Buy one or two staple items to have fun with like a polka dot skirt that can be paired with any solid top,” she said. “Or a floral or checkered pair of pants that matches any cardigan. Focus on items that will be easy to bring from day to night—those are absolutely worth the spend.”

Accessorize: Jeni suggested adding jewelry and other accessories to complete your spruced up look. “Inexpensive costume jewelry can kick a basic look up several notches,” she said. “H&M and Macy’s are always good places to start and J.Crew is currently having a great sale. Have fun adding bangles, drop earrings and necklaces in different colors (even neons) and styles.”

Pull Three, Add Three: Jeni said, “Pull three items that are dark, dreary and old (like that worn-in army jacket at the back of your closet or those platform shoes that have seen their best days) and replace them with three updated styles: like a fun trench, a bright ballet flat and or a statement belt.”

