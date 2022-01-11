‘Squid Game’: Player 001 Actor O Yeong-su Tears Up The Newscaster With Inspiring Speech: ‘Everyone’s a Winner’

‘Squid Game’: Actor O Yeong-su Tears Up Newscaster With Inspirational Speech: ‘Everyone’s a Winner’

Squid Game was a no-brainer.

The story became a global phenomenon after becoming the number one Netflix hit in nearly 100 countries.

Fans were enthralled by Seong Gi-hun’s transformation from a gambler to a loving friend and a game winner.

And as the villainous Oh Il-nam, or player 001, O Yeong-su made his mark.

The 77-year-old actor previously spoke with a newscaster about his life, and his beautiful outlook even made her cry.

What he said is as follows:

In the cast of the Squid Game, O Yeong-su is a fan favorite.

Early on, Oh Il-nam and Seong Gi-hun teamed up to protect each other in the games, but in marbles, they were pitted against each other.

Gi-hun eventually won all of the games and took home the grand prize as the sole winner.

That’s when he discovered Il-nam had never actually died.

Il-nam, on the other hand, ran the games in secret behind the scenes, making him the ultimate villain.

According to NBC News, O was born in 1944 and is regarded as one of South Korea’s greatest stage actors.

He recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Squid Game, which is also the country’s first Golden Globe win.

With his victory, he said, “I feel like I’m floating on air.”

“It makes me think, ‘Right now, I need to calm down, organize my thoughts, and restrain myself.'”

The volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving has made it difficult for me to keep up.”

O Yeong-su, who is 77 years old, never expected to become so famous as a result of his role in the Squid Game.

And he’s accumulated a lot of knowledge over the years.

O spoke with the newscasters about his outlook on life in a video posted by Viu Singapore.

“Our society fosters a culture in which only first place is important,” O began.

“You must be the first to enter.”

Second place is a waste of time.

Second place was beaten by first place, but third place was beaten by them.

“There are no losers.”

He went on to say that the “true winner” is always someone who is completely dedicated to their passions.

“In life, I try not to get greedy,” he added.

“We’ve gotten a lot of stuff, big and small.”

… You go for a hike in the woods and come across a flower.

You pick the flower and take it when you’re young.

You simply leave it there when you reach my age…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.