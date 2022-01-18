Stacey Solomon announces the adoption of a new rescue dog two weeks after the death of her previous one, Theo.

STACEY Solomon has revealed that she has a new rescue dog, just two weeks after the death of her previous one, Theo.

The death of her beloved dog Theo over the holidays left the Loose Women star heartbroken.

Stacey shared an emotional Instagram post with her fans, introducing her new dog.

In a green and white tea dress, the mother of four, who gave birth to Rose last autumn, looked stunning.

She glowed as she clung to Teddy, her new puppy, and Peanut, her other dog.

“Welcome Home Teddy,” Stacey wrote.

We rescued a dog the other night.

But I’m not sure who rescued whom today. We miss you so much, Theo.

“I hope you’re smiling from above, knowing that Peanut will no longer be so lonely, and that a dog who desperately needed a family now has one.”

“I’ll always go to the moon and back.”

When her sweet dog died at the end of last month, the reality TV star’s world came crashing down.

“She fell asleep in my arms at Pickle Cottage, surrounded by all of us,” Stacey said sadly.

“Thank you for everything, you’ll never know how much I needed you,” Stacey wrote alongside a series of photos of the dog, which she owned for 11 years.

“My lap has never felt so empty,” the 32-year-old added, sadly.

Stacey posted photos and a touching tribute to Theo on Instagram, writing, ” Sweet Dreams Theo “.

We couldn’t have asked for a better friend.

“Our hearts have been shattered.

We had to say goodnight to our Theo yesterday at home in our arms.

11 years of bliss.

“We were so fortunate to fall in love with you, Fifi, and we’ll never stop.”

My lap has never felt so empty, and I’m already missing you.

My sweetheart.

“But the memories and love you brought into our lives, oh my goodness.”

Stacey, her fiance Josh Swash, and their children live in her sprawling home, which she refers to as Pickle Cottage.

Rose Solomon-Swash, the couple’s two-year-old son, was born in October.

Joe has a 13-year-old son with his ex, while Stacey has two sons from previous relationships: Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.