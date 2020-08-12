Stacey Solomon hints at having more babies with Joe Swash as she admits she doesn’t want to be on the pill long-term

STACEY Solomon admitted she doesn’t want to be on the pill long-term as she discussed having more kids with Joe Swash on Loose Women today.

The 30-year-old star spoke about her future with Joe, 38, after they welcomed baby Rex together last year.

ITV news presenter Charlene White hosted the show for the first time today and a debate over whose responsibilty it is to ensure the woman doesn’t get pregnant during sex.

Stacey revealed that she expects the man to provide condoms early on in a relationship, rather than the woman having to automatically go on the pill.

Speaking about using birth control, she said: “I always expect the man to provide the birth control I don’t know if that is a generational thing.

“If I was to meet someone, which I don’t do these days, I would expect they would bring a condom with them, I wouldn’t bring it myself. I would not be automatically on the pill.”

Charlene then asked Stacey whether Joe has ever considered having a vasectomy to stop them having more kids.

Stacey revealed they haven’t had that discussion but she wouldn’t feel comfortable taking the pill long-term either.

She replied: “It’s not a conversation I’ve had with Joe because neither of us know if we have finished extending our family or not.

“But in a few years we would definitely have that conversation if we decided we didn’t want more children. Though I don’t think either of us would expect that, or for me to have my tubes tied.

“We would have to look at our other options…

“I personally would argue my case for not going on the contraceptive pill for a long time because that is not something I want to do… The only thing left would be a coil with no hormones.”

The Loose Women favourite revealed last month that while the couple has not ruled it out, it was not in their specific plans to have more babies yet.

Heading back to her Essex home from a day in the office, Stacey decided to use the time to answer fan questions on her Instagram.

While many people asked her about her DIY home hacks, a lot of her fans wanted to know what her baby plans with Joe Swash were.

“This is the most asked question of the day. We’d never say never – we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it’s my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows,” Stacey giggled.

She also captioned the Instagram story: “We haven’t got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never… We love being parents, it’s our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream.”

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, 14 months, whom she shares with former Eastenders star, Joe.