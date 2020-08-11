Stacey Solomon says it’s ‘too hot’ to have sex with Joe Swash and tells him ‘it’s not happening’ in the heatwave

STACEY Solomon hilariously told her 3.6million followers that the UK’s heatwave was having an impact on her sex life.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share a short clip of her partner Joe Swash, 38, cleaning the windows, having previously admitted it turned her on.

However, Stacey admitted the soaring temperatures in Essex dampened her desires as it reached 37 degrees.

Writing on her social media, she hilariously penned: “Don’t know what he’s playing at this evening…

“It’s not going to happen @realjoeswashy Not in this sweltering heat”.

Earlier this month, Stacey admitted she was lusting after Joe and told her fans that she “really fancies him”.

The Loose Women star has been dating the Dancing On Ice winner since 2016 and it seems she still can’t get enough of her man.

The TV star posted a video of Joe chasing their son Rex around the living room.

He was dressed in a tight white t-shirt, skinny black jeans and a flat cap.

Stacey wrote on the video: “He’s all dressed up to go on supermarket sweep. I haven’t seen him dressed up in ages!”

She then added: “I really fancy him!”

In the video Stacey lets out an appreciative whisltling sound at her man, with Joe saying with a cheeky grin: “You like that?!”

Stacey then replies: “Yes I do, you look so handsome.”

Joe was getting ready to head off to film Supermarket Sweep with host Rylan Clark.

Rylan took over the show when it was rebooted last year, with it previously being hosted by the late Dale Winton.

Late last month, Stacey said she could become a mum again after saying “never say never” to the prospect of having another baby.

The telly favourite revealed that while the couple has not ruled it out, it was not in their specific plans to have more babies

Heading back to her Essex home from a day in the office, Stacey decided to use the time to answer fan questions on her Instagram.

While many people asked her about her DIY home hacks, a lot of her fans wanted to know what her baby plans with Joe Swash were.

“This is the most asked question of the day. We’d never say never – we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it’s my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows,” Stacey giggled.

She also captioned the Instagram story: “We haven’t got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never…

“We love being parents, it’s our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream.”

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, 14 months, whom she shares with former Eastenders star, Joe.

The question about whether she’ll become a mum again, comes just weeks after fans thought she was pregnant.