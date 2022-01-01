Stacey Solomon sobs as she remembers 2021, admitting that it doesn’t seem real.

Stacey Solomon sobs as she remembers 2021 and admits that it doesn’t feel real to her.

STACEY Solomon became teary-eyed as she reflected on her eventful year, which included a new baby and the purchase of her dream home.

The Loose Women star shared a montage of her highlights from 2021, admitting that she was in tears and couldn’t “believe what a year it’s been.”

Stacey’s Instagram stories began with her oldest son, Zachary, 13, entering the room and her dog, Stacey.

Then it showed Stacey moving to Pickle Cottage with her fiancé Joe Swash and their family as the months passed.

Stacey signed a lucrative deal with In The Style in April and began redecorating the new family home in May.

Stacey revealed her pregnancy in June and the gender of her baby in July, followed by a lavish baby shower in August.

She gave birth to Rose on her birthday, October 4th, and spent the rest of the year savoring her new baby.

“Tried to do a montage but it was 10 minutes long,” Stacey wrote under the video.

As a result, I went with this option instead.

“I’m actually crying as I look through all these photos.”

What a year it’s been.”

“It doesn’t feel real, and it’s gone by in the blink of an eye,” she continued.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, and thank you, thank you, thank you,

Stacey’s 2022 reflection comes after the tragic loss of her beloved dog Theo over the holidays.

“She fell asleep in my arms, surrounded by all of us at Pickle Cottage,” she lamented.

“Thank you for everything, you’ll never know how much I needed you,” Stacey wrote alongside a series of photos of the dog, which she owned for 11 years.

“My lap has never felt so empty,” the 32-year-old added, sadly.

Stacey posted photos and a moving tribute to Theo on Instagram, writing: ” Sweet Dreams Theo “.

We couldn’t have asked for a better friend.

“Our hearts have been shattered.

We had to say our goodbyes to our Theo yesterday at home in our arms.

11 fantastic years.

“We were so fortunate to fall in love with you, Fifi, and we will never stop.”

I’ve never felt so empty in my lap, and I’m already missing you.

My precious daughter.

“But the memories and the love you brought into our lives, oh my goodness.”