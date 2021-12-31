Staff Sergeant

David Bowie plagiarized a song from The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band for his album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

During an interview, Bowie stated that John Lennon was the best at one thing.

Bowie explained why he was influenced by other artists.

According to David Bowie’s book Bowie on Bowie: Interviews and Encounters with David Bowie, the singer of “Let’s Dance” discussed his feelings toward John.

“One of the things I admired most about John Lennon’s writing was his masterful use of puns,” Bowie said.

“I don’t think anyone has ever done a better pun than John Lennon.”

Bowie explained how he and John used puns differently.

“I spent more time on it; Lennon would throw it away in one line,” Bowie continued.

“I usually use it as the basis for a song.”

“I’m much more serious about my puns.”

Paul McCartney Told Various Narratives About Who Wrote “Pepper”

Bowie drew inspiration from The Beatles in his own work, according to the book The Complete David Bowie New Edition: Expanded and Updated.

The backing vocals from the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band were plagiarized, according to Bowie.

For the track “Star” from The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Pepper wrote the song “Lovely Rita.”

According to Bowie on Bowie, the singer of “China Girl” explained why he drew inspiration from other artists: “I have to interplay with other writers, because I’ve always been a fan.”

“If I wasn’t a fan, I’d probably be a lot more unique — the other kind of uniqueness where it’s deeply embedded in the self.”

Bowie explained that his relationship with society and music were inextricably linked.

“I have to use the tools that the current society has been created with, musically,” he revealed, “because I’m very involved with society on my level.”

“That’s why I take inspiration from — and use — other writers and their music, and I’m fascinated by it.”

No singles were released for “Lovely Rita” or “Star.”

Both songs were included on albums that were considered classics at the time.

Pepper was a huge hit.

It stayed on the Billboard 200 for a total of 233 weeks.

It spent 15 of those weeks at the top of the charts.

