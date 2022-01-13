Staffers say Wendy Williams has ‘disappeared’ and is ‘not speaking to producers,’ raising concerns that she will ‘never return to her show.’

According to staffers, Wendy Williams has ‘disappeared’ and is ‘not speaking to producers,’ raising fears that she will ‘never return to her show.’

WENDY Williams has “disappeared” and is refusing to speak with producers, prompting fears that she will “never return to her show,” according to staffers.

Wendy, 57, has stopped talking to production staff and appears to have vanished during her months-long absence from The Wendy Williams Show, according to a source close to the show who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“She hasn’t spoken to anyone, not producers, not senior producers–no one,” the source told The Sun.

“She’s vanished, and the only way to get in touch with production is through her manager.”

While production is concerned about the troubled host’s well-being after she appeared to vanish, they value her manager’s knowledge and find solace in his abilities.

“They like him because he can be a policeman for her,” the source said, despite the fact that “he really has no control over her anyway.”

“She’s isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anyone connected to the show,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, staffers fear Wendy will never return to the show, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Sun.

“I don’t think she’ll ever come back to the studio,” said a source close to the situation.

The only hint as to her whereabouts this month comes from a photo her son Kevin Jr posted to his Instagram Stories last weekend, geo-tagged as Miami.

The host allegedly struggled with her addiction issues at the start of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, which spiraled into a dark and troubling incident in May of that year, according to an exclusive report by The Sun published earlier this week.

Wendy had a disturbing episode with a handful of people present while working from home just before the host’s team claimed she was hospitalized for Graves’ disease that month.

Wendy’s manager was summoned to her penthouse apartment, according to sources, after she appeared ill during a Zoom show taping earlier in the week.

Her manager and a small group of confidants arrived at the host’s home to offer assistance to the struggling talk show host.

Wendy had stripped naked in her room and was shouting vulgar remarks, according to multiple sources.

Witnesses were horrified and immediately dialed 911 for medical assistance.

Wendy allegedly became more aggressive after medical personnel arrived at the house.

The host was eventually rushed to the hospital, where she remained for several weeks.

Wendy’s and The Wendy Williams Show’s representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Sun.

