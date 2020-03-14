Stagecoach Music Festival Reveals New Lineup After Coronavirus Postponement

Stagecoach just made another change-up.

On Friday, Stagecoach announced a new lineup following news that it will be postponing the fan-favorite musical festival due to coronavirus concerns.

Country music favorites Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane and Dan + Shay will no longer be performing at 2020 Stagecoach, which will now be kicking off on Friday October 23 through Sunday, October 25 instead of April 24 through April 26. Filling in for the “10,000 Hours” crooners is Old Dominion, who will be performing on Saturday. Thankfully, headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will still be taking the stage at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif.

“Hold on to your wristbands, the party is on for October 23-25, 2020!” the official Stagecoach Instagram shared, along with a newly updated lineup for the 2020 festival. “Looking forward to seeing you at the first ever fall edition of Stagecoach.” As of now, no new acts haven’t been added to replace the remaining slots, but we know that the annual country music celebration will still be epic regardless.

This news comes days after Goldenvoice announced that 2020 Coachella would also be postponed until October. In a press release, Goldenvoice stated, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Following growing coronavirus concerns, headliners Frank Ocean, Travis Scottand Rage Against the Machine will now be performing on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020.

Stagecoach and Coachella are among several major events to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As more cases become reported, Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors, premieres for blockbusters including Mulan, A Quite Place 2 and the James Bond sequel No Time To Die have been given new release dates and several show tapings have filmed without a live studio audience to prevent further spreading of the virus.

After learning that the NBA canceled the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder game on Thursday, LeBron James voiced his concern over the unexpected decision. “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc,” he tweeted. “What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe.”