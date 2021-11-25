Stan Lee’s Favorite ‘Hulk’ Project Isn’t Exactly What You Think

Over the years, the Hulk, Stan Lee’s iconic green superhero, has appeared in a number of films and television series.

The Incredible Hulk, a 1970s series, was the Marvel character’s first live-action project.

In the 2000s, he was rebooted with two films directed by award-winning filmmakers.

Lee, on the other hand, despised the big-budget Hulk movies.

The Marvel Comics mogul admitted to disliking the movies and explained why he preferred the 1970s show.

In 1962, Lee and artist Jack Kirby collaborated on the creation of the Hulk for Marvel Comics.

In 1978, Kenneth Johnson adapted the comic for television.

The producer, on the other hand, took a different approach to the character, avoiding wacky comic book tropes as much as possible.

In an interview with Starburst, Johnson said, “I was not interested in doing something funny costumes, spandex, or primary colors.”

“I wanted [The Incredible Hulk] to be an adult psychological drama, and that’s exactly what we created.”

The Incredible Hulk series, unlike recent comedic iterations of the Hulk, kept the character and his storylines mature and realistic.

The show lasted five seasons and was adapted into three television movies.

It was nominated for three Emmys and won one of them.

Mark Ruffalo says he’s in talks to star in ‘She-Hulk,’ and he has a’really interesting’ idea for a standalone Hulk film.

Eric Bana portrayed Bruce Banner in Ang Lee’s big-budget film Hulk in 2003, for which he won an Academy Award.

The film did well at the box office, but critics gave it mixed reviews.

The Incredible Hulk, a 2008 film starring Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton as the green superhero, made a comeback.

The film was moderately successful, but received mixed reviews.

Lee, however, was not a fan of either film, despite the fact that they were both successful.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, the writer claimed that the films failed because they made the Hulk far too big.

“Well, my personal opinion is that they made him too powerful in the first two,” Lee said.

“I never imagined him in that light, and I didn’t believe he needed to be that large.”

He could’ve been seven and a half feet tall, I thought.

That’s all there is to it.”

