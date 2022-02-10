Stanford Blatch’s Original Storyline Revealed

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City for six seasons, was set to play a major role in HBO’s Max reboot, And Just Like That…

Unfortunately, Garson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died of the disease at the age of 57 before the filming was completed.

Only three episodes featured him.

Because of his sudden deterioration in health, showrunner Michael Patrick King had to rewrite the character’s storyline.

Recently, King revealed what was supposed to happen with Stanford.

Stanford Blatch was supposed to be in the entire film And Just Like That… but was cut when Garson became too ill to film.

Rather than writing his death into the plot, which would have been heartbreaking for the cast and crew, King sent Stanford to Japan to manage a TikTok star.

The end of his marriage to Anthony Marantino was also signaled by his departure.

Because Garson had become too ill to return to the set to film a goodbye scene, Stanford left notes for Carrie and Anthony.

According to King, the character’s open-ended departure allowed the cast and viewers to pretend he was simply living his life.

While the show was on the air, King and the cast of And Just Like That… kept Stanford’s original storyline a secret.

King is speaking out now that the finale has aired about what was planned.

Stanford was supposed to come to terms with the fact that his job as a talent manager wasn’t a “real job,” according to the fame showrunner. A lot was supposed to revolve around that realization, according to People.

“It was going to be Carrie and him, feeling the shifts,” King added.

Parker and Garson had been friends for a long time, even before the release of Sex and the City.

During an interview for the podcast The Bradshaw Boys, Garson spoke at length about their friendship.

King was quick to point out that despite Garson’s illness, Stanford and Anthony would have divorced anyway.

According to People, the plan was always for the couple to break up.

However, both would have remained on the show.

He went on to say that the breakup would have fueled a slew of “confidante” relationships…

