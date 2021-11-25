Star Wars fans rejoice at Grogu’s arrival at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fans of Star Wars rejoice as Grogu makes his debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Grogu from The Mandalorian made his first appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and fans were overjoyed.

The Child has been a hit since his debut in the first episode of the Disney(plus) series.

Star Wars has a plethora of memorable characters.

However, Jon Favreau and his team were able to add one to the canon already in place.

Check out the reactions to this balloon today, and you might just have all the proof you need.

Al Roker, who makes a living as a television host, can barely contain himself.

People are also ecstatic to be back on the streets of New York City.

As travel roars back in the United States, it’s been a weeks-long buildup to the holiday season.

Following the reveal, Favreau spoke with Good Morning America about how difficult it was to keep The Child’s existence a secret in the build-up to The Mandalorian.

“It was very difficult to keep a secret nowadays,” Favreau explained, “especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it.”

“There are so many people involved in the process, from visual effects to production, filming, studios, and everything else.”

We were terrified that our surprise cameo would leak too, right up until it aired, but we started the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, which was a huge surprise for everyone.

Part of it is not telling too many people, not having merchandise prepared and announced, and so on.”

Let us know if you were excited to see Grogu in the comments below!

We are very happy to see this balloon.

Pleased to see this balloon, we are. Check out the galaxy’s biggest mystery as it flies by! #MacysParade@OriginalFunkopic.twitter.com/VC1bkaNEyy — Macy’s (@Macys) November 25, 2021

Grogu floating around looking for Din lol https://t.co/5neXMXLTIy — jane³⁰ | tedbecca endgame or bust (@figmentof_) November 25, 2021

POV: you’re the last of the Frog Lady’s eggs and Grogu is hungry pic.twitter.com/apNP8JHgM4 — 🍂Alaina 🍂 (@whenin_westview) November 25, 2021

grogu world domination (colorised) pic.twitter.com/NsgpevVgTp — flo & mav day (@JEDIREXS) November 25, 2021

Grogu has breached the zero point the nothing is now inevitable pic.twitter.com/FiwY4gtISw — LeDuckJG ❄️ (@FNinfluencer) November 25, 2021