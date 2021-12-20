Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s First Official Clip

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s First Official Trailer

With less than a week until Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney(plus), the first official clip from the series has been released, which you can see at People.

Almost all of the dialogue from the scene has already been used in previously released trailers and TV spots, so we don’t have to worry about this clip spoiling any major reveals from the series.

On December 29th, Disney(plus) will air Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale featured a scene in which Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arrived at Jabba’s Palace to take the former crimelord’s throne, giving fans their first glimpse of the spin-off series.

It’s unclear if this clip takes place immediately after that scene, but it appears to be close to it, as it shows the two bounty hunters discussing the best way to take control of the criminal underworld in the galaxy far, far away.

Whatever adventures Lucasfilm has in store for audiences with The Book of Boba Fett, it’ll be full of surprises, as all of the trailers and TV spots have only shown the first half of the series’ first episode.

“We can’t use the second half of the first episode because it gives away too much,” director Robert Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, adding that “the producers have only shown footage from the seven-episode season’s opening minutes.”

Given the high level of interest in this project, which will fill in the years between Fett’s apparent death in the stomach of a sarlacc in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Rodriguez promised plenty of exciting surprises to reveal over the course of the seven-episode adventure.

“Things show up that you don’t expect, and you see things you can’t believe you’re doing,” the director confirmed.

“There are big surprises in every episode.”

