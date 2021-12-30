Starbucks is testing a new product, which has received a negative response.

Starbucks is testing a new product, and so far, the feedback has been negative.

STARBUCKS fans have a new drink to try, but it’s only available at certain locations, according to reports.

According to a TikToker, the popular coffeehouse chain is testing a new product at various locations, and customers aren’t happy.

Visitors joined the TikToker, who goes by the handle @kirbyssister on the platform, on a trip to try out the new menu-recommended drinks, which include “coffee popping pearls.”

The pearls resemble bubble tea’s chewy tapioca balls.

The Iced Chai Tea Latte with Coffee Pearls, which costs (dollar)5.45, and an In the Dark iced drink, which costs (dollar)5.25, were listed on the Starbucks sign shown in the video.

The In the Dark concoction is a “cold brew-based drink,” according to the user.

She chose the pearls in a brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso and gave it a mediocre rating.

“They’re very small and difficult to drink,” she explained.

“Oddly salty-sweet,” she said, but not as sweet as the drink.

The video, which has been viewed 4.6 million times, has gotten a lot of attention and a lot of backlash from coffee and bubble tea lovers alike.

“I live for boba and I adore starbies,” one viewer said, “but they need to stay in their lane.”

Another remarked, “They always give us what we don’t ask for.”

“This just feels wrong to me as a lover of both Starbucks and boba,” a third person wrote.

The user later revealed that she found the pearls at a Starbucks in Palm Desert, California, in a follow-up video.

The Sun has reached out to Starbucks for comment, as it is unclear what other stores are selling the pearls.

Meanwhile, Starbucks customers can order a Chestnut Praline Latte, a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, an Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and other holiday beverages.