Stars and heartbroken fans unite in grief as tributes are paid to Marvel star Gaspard Ulliel, who was killed in a skiing accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, a gifted French actor, has received numerous accolades.

The Marvel actor, who will star in the upcoming Moon Knight series, died tragically in a skiing accident on Wednesday, January 19.

Gaspard was only 37 years old when he died, and his tragic death has left his family, friends, co-stars, and fans devastated.

His acting career began when he was 12 years old, and he landed his first major role when he was 25 years old.

It was none other than Hannibal Rising, in which he played the title character.

In the 2014 film Saint Laurent, Gaspard portrayed Yves Saint Laurent, the renowned fashion designer.

He also starred as Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel and Disney Plus series Moon Night.

Since the actor’s death was announced, many people have expressed their condolences and offered thoughtful tributes.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel’s tragic passing,” a Disney spokesperson said.

“At this time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Xavier Dolan, a French director who had previously worked with Gaspard, paid tribute to his friend in French.

“It’s unbelievable, absurd, and so painful to even think of writing these words,” it says when translated.

Your gentle chuckle and tender gaze.

You’ve got a scar.

Your ability.

Your ability to pay attention.

Your kindness, your whispers

All of these personality traits stemmed from a radiant softness.”

“Your entire being transformed my life, a being that I loved deeply and will always love,” the heartbreaking message concludes.

I’m sorry, but I’m at a loss for words right now.

Your (death) has left me depleted and shaken.”

The actor has also received praise from France’s Prime Minister, Jean Castex.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him,” he wrote on Twitter.

They were completely devoted to one another.

“We will no longer be able to see his most beautiful interpretations with a heavy heart.”

“A French actor has left us.”