Stars of Teen Mom Family Reunion Leah Messer and Maci Bookout respond to rumors that they are BOTH secretly pregnant.

Leah Messer and Maci Bookout, who star in the TEEN Mom Family Reunion, have spoken out about rumors that they are both secretly expecting another child.

With their respective baby daddies, the reality stars are both moms to three children.

The ladies sat down for a virtual interview with Headliner Chicago, where they clarified rumors that they are each secretly pregnant with their fourth child.

Leah debunked the rumor right away, admitting that she disables comments “when it comes to the kids” to protect them from any negative feedback from fans.

She also admitted that “there have been” unfriendly remarks about her daughter Ali “over the years” that she has tried to keep out of the eyes of the pre-teen.

“Listen, there’s only so many times you can say that somebody’s pregnant,” the 29-year-old joked about the pregnancy rumors.

“I want to let them know, I was bloated last week,” she countered with a smile, joking that her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley tells her to “ignore” the comments pointing out a potential baby bump.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now, but at the same time, I’m like, how, at this point, I would have like 56 kids, I think,” Maci said, referring to the numerous pregnancy rumors she’s endured over the years.

Because of their recent wardrobe choices, both Teen Mom stars have fans wondering if another baby is on the way.

Leah’s Instagram followers were convinced they saw a “baby bump” after she shared photos from a sexy New Year’s Eve photoshoot with her boyfriend.

As they rang in the new year, the TV personality shared a series of photos from the couple’s evening with friends.

Jaylan’s hand was on her thigh as she pushed him against the wall in the new photos, and the couple packed on the PDA as they held each other close in intimate positions.

Others kissed and cuddled on the couch to commemorate the year 2022.

Some fans were more interested in what the two might be celebrating in 2022, speculating that Leah is pregnant after spotting a baby bump.

In a velvet black gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit up one leg, the Teen Mom dazzled.

Because the figure-hugging dress appeared to show a “bump,” followers speculated that she might be pregnant.

“OMG!!! Is she pregnant?” one person exclaimed, while another commented, “Looks like a baby bump.”

“She looks pregnant and he…” said a third.

