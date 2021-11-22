Stars of Tiger King who befriended Joe Exotic but died, went to prison, or got divorced

The majority of Netflix subscribers are waiting for the second season of Tiger King to premiere.

Despite the fact that after the first season aired last year, Joe Exotic and the rest of the cast became household names, many of the cast members have succumbed to the Tiger King curse.

When Travis Maldonado, Eccentric Joe’s fourth husband, was 23 years old, he shot himself in the zoo’s gift shop, and his death was featured in an episode of Tiger King.

Joe is currently serving time in prison while battling cancer, and his fellow cast members have had it tough.

Several characters from the show have since been charged with animal cruelty, arrested for drunk driving, and, most recently, reptile dealer Jeff Johnson died in September after allegedly shooting himself in front of his wife after a fight.

Jeff was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to TMZ.

In episode four of Tiger King’s first season, Jeff made a cameo appearance and spoke with Carole Baskin.

He was friends with Joe until he got involved with Jeff Lowe.

Jeff, on the other hand, is far from the only Tiger King actor to have faced backlash since the Netflix series debuted.

Erik Cowie, a 53-year-old zookeeper, was discovered dead in his New York apartment earlier this year.

According to TMZ, the death was not suspicious, and no drugs were discovered at the scene, but a toxicology test is almost certainly going to be done.

Erik, an eight-year employee at Joe’s zoo, admitted to having a drinking problem in the past but denied rumors that he was a meth addict.

After a car accident earlier this year, he was arrested for DUI in Oklahoma.

However, because he failed to appear in court, an arrest warrant was issued in May.

In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for 17 federal animal cruelty charges and an attempted murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin.

Prostate cancer was also discovered in a former zookeeper earlier this year.

He was told that all of his tests, medical visits, and blood tests “weren’t happening,” and that his cancer had spread to his pelvis and stomach.

He went so far as to say that he…

