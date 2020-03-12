Stars Send Well-Wishes After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they’ve tested positive for coronavirus, several celebrities took to Instagram to react to the news.

“Please take care,” Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section of the post in which Hanks shared the news.

“DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses,” Marlon Wayans jokingly added. “Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle.”

Jack Black, Wilmer Valderrama and Noah Schnapp all left kind messages, as well.

“Sending love,” the School of Rock star commented.

Reality stars Nick Viall and Kyle Richards did, too.

“Feel better,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb wrote.

Many stars sent well-wishes via Twitter, as well.

“Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

“Wishing two of the kindest, coolest, most talented people in the world @tomhanks & @ritawilson a swift recovery #Coronavirus,” Mia Farrow added.

“Love to you @ritawilson & Tom Hanks,” Bradley Whitford noted. “Please stay strong.”

Katharine McPhee reacted to the news by tweeting that “2020 really REALLY sucks.”

“NOT TOM,” Skai Jackson tweeted.

“It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point,” Whitney Cummings added.

Hanks and Wilson announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” the Oscar winner wrote. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The actor then promised to “keep the world posted and updated.”

“Take care of yourselves,” he wrote at the end of the post. “Hanx!”

Wilson also asked her followers to “keep us in your prayers.”

The couple’s son, Chet Hanks, reacted to the news, as well.

“What’s up everyone?” he said in an Instagram video. “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes, but I think it’s all going to be alright. But I appreciate it, and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

According to Deadline, which broke the news, the 63-year-old Forrest Gump star and the 63-year-old singer have been in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley movie. Per the outlet, Hanks plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. stated without naming names. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”