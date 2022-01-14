Stars who didn’t think twice about upstaging the bride, from Kendall Jenner’s cut out to Adele’s show-stopping couture

Stars who didn’t think twice about upstaging the bride, from Kendall Jenner’s cutout to Adele’s show-stopping couture

Everyone wants to look their best at a wedding, but these celebrities came dangerously close to upstaging the bride.

Kendall Jenner has responded to critics of a rather eye-catching dress she wore as a bridesmaid for friend Lauren Perez.

The supermodel chose to change into a racy gown with cut-out sections for the evening, but she claims she had the bride’s permission.

Lauren defended the dress to People, saying, “Tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

“Of course, I asked for your permission ahead of time as well,” Kendall replied.

A beach wedding is one of our favorites.”

She isn’t the only celebrity who has come perilously close to drawing all attention away from the bride…

Kim isn’t known for her shyness.

It’s no surprise, then, that she went all out for Paris Hilton’s wedding.

She dazzled in a Rick Owens plunging, risque gown that got a lot of attention.

Adele didn’t hold back when it came to bringing full glitz and glam to a black-tie wedding last year.

She looked stunning in a show-stopping Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, complete with matching gold “tooth” earrings.

Kylie, like her sisters, is known for her bold fashion choices.

She was the golden girl at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding, dressed in a thigh-high slit gown that looked more at home on the red carpet than at a wedding.

Emily, a brunette beauty who always draws attention no matter what she wears, was no exception at Marc Jacobs’ wedding.

She wore a yellowy gold dress with a plunging neckline and a waistline.

She didn’t wear your typical wedding guest gown, but she looked stunning.

When it comes to attire, most wedding guests adhere to the number one rule: don’t wear white.

Olivia Palermo, on the other hand, defied the rules by wearing this stunning Giambattista Valli gown without hesitation.

