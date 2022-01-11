Starter Kit for Your 2022 It Girl

Your It Girl’s 2022 Starter Pack

Because the girls who get it get it, and the girls who don’t get it don’t get it.

The “Girl Boss” is no longer alive, and the “It Girl” will take her place in 2022.

So, what makes someone an It Girl, you might wonder? We’ve given this a lot of thought because she’s nothing like the It Girl of the early 2000s.

For starters, the term can be applied to people of any gender, but we’ll use sheher pronouns in this article.

An It Girl is more than just a fashionable person with a packed social calendar.

While she follows the latest fashion trends, she enjoys putting her own spin on them, or even better, starting her own style movement.

It is not necessary for her to wear designer or expensive clothing.

In fact, she enjoys shopping on Amazon and looking for a good deal so she can save money for girl’s trips, fitness classes, or therapy—she understands the value of mental health!

Aside from turning every street into a runway, the It Girl is all about wellness and makes it a point to look after her mind, body, and soul.

She’ll almost certainly be seen carrying a Simple Modern tumbler wherever she goes because hydration is important to her and she always needs a drink in her hand.

If you see her on the street, she’ll almost certainly be listening to a podcast or blocking out the haters with wired headphones.

You’re bound to find Olaplex’s Hair Perfector No. 1 in an It Girl’s beauty cabinet.

3, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillowtalk lipstick, and a slew of TikTok-recommended skincare products, beauty gadgets, and, of course, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillowtalk lipstick!

The It Girl is a lot of things, and that’s exactly the point.

She can’t be defined or put into a box because she’s constantly evolving and improving herself.

You’re an It Girl as long as you’re on a quest to find your true self.

However, if you’re looking for clothes, beauty products, or wellness products to help you feel like an It Girl 247, we’ve compiled a list of 23 items that will definitely elevate your daily life!

If you’re anything like us, you’re short on time…

