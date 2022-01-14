Starting at (dollar)24, there are 17 bold sweaters for 2022.

Starting at (dollar)24, there are 17 statement sweaters for 2022.

We had security blankets as kids to protect us from monsters lurking beneath our beds and our fear of the dark.

As adults, we now have security sweaters, which are warm knits that keep us safe from the cold and other winter dangers.

We’ll never outgrow our love for pullovers, though, unlike our blankies.

Turtlenecks, cardigans, the list goes on and on.

We always try to stand out with fun colors and cuts when it comes to our fashionable ‘fits.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of 17 of our favorite 2022 statement sweaters.

Make a statement in these stunning ensembles!

a.

Saks Off Fifth’s Lea and Viola dip-dye pullover is perfect for spring.

Plus, it’s on sale for 70% off right now, so get it before it’s gone!

2. If you’re looking for a

Vince Camuto’s color-block sweater has us completely smitten.

This crewneck is not only super stylish, but it’s also on sale for 50% off!

3. If you want to be more formal,

This pointelle-knit collared sweater with a darling velvet bow will make a fashion statement.

a.

This chunky cardigan is a wardrobe must-have.

“This sweater is so cozy and flattering! You won’t want to take it off once you put it on!” exclaimed one customer.

a.

Be mine! This wool-blend cardigan with red and pink hearts is now 25% off, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

6. be resourceful

This embellished contrast-trim cardigan, on sale for 50% off, is a “classy cardigan with great versatility,” according to one shopper, and “very Chanel” according to another.

Count to seven

This JCrew best-seller is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

This slouchy sweater comes in five gorgeous colors and is made of soft cotton fabric.

a.

This ivory oversized turtleneck from Free People will keep you warm.

This slouchy sweater is a winter-white winner because it is both trendy and timeless.

a.

The bell sleeves on this chic cropped turtleneck are stunning, and the taupe and wine red colors feel luxurious, as does the knit fabric.

One shopper even described it as “the ideal staple.”

