Stassi Schroeder, Hilaria Baldwin, and Other Celebrity Moms Pose in Lingerie While Pregnant

Stassi Schroeder, Hilaria Baldwin, and other pregnant celebrities have been photographed in their bras and underwear.

In July 2020, while celebrating her and then-fiancé Beau Clark’s engagement anniversary, the Vanderpump Rules star cradled her bare baby bump.

In white lingerie, the former reality star smiled as she looked down at her stomach.

Clark captioned the photo on Instagram at the time, “Happy Anniversary to my Sweets.”

“I’m looking forward to becoming a parent with you.”

The photo was taken four months after Us Weekly revealed Schroeder was expecting.

She married the commercial casting director in a backyard ceremony in October of 2020.

During their California wedding, Clark kissed his wife’s growing belly at the altar.

From her October 2020 Halloween costume to her December 2020 mirror selfie, the Next Level Basic author continued to share her bump progress on social media ahead of her due date.

“It’s official,” wrote the former Bravo host alongside the latter.

“It’s safe to have a Capricorn baby.”

Baldwin, who has five children and has been photographed in lingerie while pregnant with Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo, is a fitness guru with five children.

“The purpose?” she explained on Instagram in March 2016, while pregnant with her and husband Alec Baldwin’s third child.

“These are common emotions in our society that elevates a thin body above all else,” the former yoga instructor wrote at the time.

As the mother of my third child in three years, I am a firm believer in celebrating our bodies rather than feeling embarrassed and hiding until the baby weight is completely gone.

We create life, both men and women, so let us celebrate how we do it.

Every pregnancy is different, so we’ll see what happens this time. Are you ready to join me on this adventure? Take a deep breath and click’share.'”

From Jade Roper of Bachelor in Paradise to Jessica Szohr of Gossip Girl, keep scrolling to see more pregnant stars baring their bellies in bras.

