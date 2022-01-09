Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules reunites with her cast for her daughter’s lavish 1st birthday celebrations after the show’s cancellation.

Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules reunites with her cast for her daughter’s lavish 1st birthday celebration after the show’s cancellation.

Stassi Schroeder, a VANDERPUMP Rules alum, used the opportunity to reunite with her former co-stars by throwing a lavish birthday party for her daughter.

For little Hartford’s one-year-old birthday, the reality TV star, 33, went all out, even wrapping gifts in personalized paper and hanging special portraits on the wall.

Stassi was fired from the Vanderpump Rules series in 2020 due to “racist allegations.”

After it was discovered that Stassi and her co-star Kristen Doute once called the cops on VPR alum Faith Stowers to make false claims, Bravo announced that they would not be returning to the show.

Stassi’s life took a happier turn off-screen in 2021, when she gave birth to her adorable daughter, describing motherhood as “the best feeling ever.”

Stassi and her partner, Beau Clark, decorated their home with colorful balloons and selected the perfect fairytale frilly gown for Hartford to wear on his special day.

In scenes aired on her Instagram Stories, the proud mom, who was dressed in a black roll neck and a tartan-style skirt, could be seen hugging her little girl tightly as they celebrated.

While Stassi shared a cuddle with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi’s former co-star Kristina Kelly gave a glimpse of the tot’s “cute” fawn birthday cake, topped with a bunch of roses.

Meanwhile, Hartford was captured on her high chair, about to tuck into another pink and white sweet treat, by Brittany Cartwright.

“Happy Birthday Hartford!” she wrote in the caption.

Scheana Shay and model Lala Kent were also spotted enjoying the festivities.

“OK but it’s a celebration for us too,” Stassi joked as she posted a sweet photo of herself and her beau kissing.

“We’ve been parents for a year.”

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” read a statement from the network at the time of Stassi’s departure in 2020.

Faith accused Stassi and Kristen of reporting her to the cops for a crime she wasn’t involved in.

Stassi, Kristen, and Faith have all worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, SUR.

“Stassi was not expecting to be fired,” a source told Us Weekly.

She’s taken aback and upset at the same time.

She had “lost a lot of money” due to the loss of sponsorships and paid opportunities, according to the source.

Max and Brett’s racist tweets have also surfaced.

All four reality stars expressed regret for their actions and words, but it wasn’t enough to save their jobs.

After the Vanderpump Rules debacle…

