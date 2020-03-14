Stassi Schroeder Shows Off “Chic as S–t” Home Renovations

Stassi Schroeder is showing off her house glow-up.

Earlier this year in January, the star of Bravo’s Vanderpumps Rules and her boo, Beau Clark purchased a luxury Hollywood Hills home for a whopping $1.7 million and became the proud owners of a stunning Mediterranean-style property complete with all the amenities that the newlywed couple could want or need.

Now, Schroeder is sharing her latest home improvement updates and it’s safe to say we’re taking all the screenshots for inspo.

On Instagram Stories, Schroeder shared a couple of “house updates,” starting with a “before” and “after” picture of her staircase in her home.

In her before picture, Schroeder’s staircase was painted brown and beige and in the after picture, it had more a pop of a color as the star re-did it with a white and black paint job.

In another Instagram Story video, she shared a look into a what seems to be a living room or media room on the second floor. “That Swiss Coffee paint color is f–king everything, Clean/chic as s–t,” Schroeder wrote on her video, tagging Behr Paint. “I can’t wait to decorate this!!!!”

After sharing her home improvement updates, Schroder shared an Instagram Story video with her “roomies” Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz enjoying Bloody Marys.

“The best weather for Bloody Marys,” she said on video. “If we’re going to be quarantined up, might as well watch Desperate Housewives of New York and do a little bit of Bloody Mary.”

(Bravo and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)