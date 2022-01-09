Stassi Schroeder Throws Her Daughter Hartford’s 1st Birthday Party, and ‘Vanderpump’ Stars Attend.

Stassi Schroeder Throws Hartford’s 1st Birthday Party, and ‘Vanderpump’ Alumni Make the Guest List

Stassi Schroeder went all out for her daughter’s first birthday party.

“Happy 1st birthday, my darling baby Hartford!!! When I was pregnant and imagining what my baby would be like, I had this quiet, docile, dark-haired, brown-eyed little girl inside my belly for some reason.

On Friday, January 7, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, captioned an Instagram gallery of Hartford with the caption, “Obvs I was way off.”

“She’s turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby,” she continued in her Facebook post.

Beaut has main character vigor to spare… and she’s given me the year of my life.

“I adore you, my sweetheart. ”

Schroeder enlisted a slew of Pump Rules alumni (along with their own children) to help celebrate Hartford’s special day one day later.

“Some birthday fun went down today,” the Next Level Basic author wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 8, alongside photos of Hartford dressed up for the occasion and her parents, Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Hartford can be seen posing for photos with Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay, as well as their respective babies, in subsequent slides.

“The birthday girl, all chic AF,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 31, captioned a photo of herself holding the birthday girl on Instagram Story on Saturday.

For her part, Kent brought her 9-month-old daughter Ocean — whom she shares with ex-husband Randall Emmett — to the festivities, where she enjoyed playing in a pearl-themed ball pit and taking selfies with her mother.

“Baby Swap,” Shay captioned an Instagram Story snap with Schroeder and the Kentucky native, 32, as Shay held Ocean and Cartwright, who shares son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor, cradled Summer.

“HBD Hartford!!!” says the narrator.

Schroeder’s party included a lot of Hartford-themed decor, such as wrapping paper made out of her portraits, a photo gallery wall, and a lot of mirrors and balloons.

“It’s the ideal.”

