‘Station 19’: A Cast Member Announced a Season 5 Return

One cast member of 'Station 19' has revealed that Season 5 will be resurrected.

Despite the fact that production on Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy was halted in early January 2022, cast member Carlos Miranda confirmed the show’s return on January 12.

Station 19 fans have had a week of good news, as ABC renewed the show for a sixth season on January 11th.

When new episodes of Station 19 air, find out what to expect.

Carlos Miranda, a cast member of Station 19, teased the show’s return with an Instagram Story.

He took a quick clip on his way to his set trailer.

The actor playing Theo Ruiz in the firefighter drama opened the door, walked up the steps, and waved to the audience in the mirror.

“First day back in 2022,” he wrote on Instagram.

Despite the lack of any sneak peeks in the clip, many fans were relieved that production had resumed.

Because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron wave of infections sweeping the country, ABC paused production on Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Unfortunately, Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan, who played Dean Miller in Season 5 of Station 19, did not return to filming.

Station 19 Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will air on February 24, 2022, despite the production delay.

As of now, the Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy crossover event scheduled for that evening will not be postponed due to the delay.

Ben Warren (Jason George) frantically tries to save Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9.

He gathers his team and rushes to the scene of an SUV accident in which Owen was driving over Leon’s Ridge.

Ellen Pompeo renewed her contract with ABC Signature for another season of Grey’s Anatomy on January 10, 2022.

Then, a day later, ABC announced that the firefighter spinoff Station 19 had been renewed alongside the medical drama for the 2022-2023 season.

Krista Vernoff is back to executive produce both dramas and continue the never-ending crossovers.

Since fans will have to wait a long time for Station 19 to return, we’ve prepared a quick recap for them.

Thankfully, Season 5 of Station 19 came to an end…

