‘Station 19’ has been renewed for a sixth season, prompting a flurry of cast tweets that you won’t want to miss.

‘Station 19’ has been renewed for a sixth season, prompting a flurry of cast tweets you won’t want to miss.

Station 19 has been officially renewed for season 6 by ABC, one day after Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 19 renewal.

Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz, Barrett Doss, and Lachlan Buchanan are among the cast members who have already expressed their opinions on the renewal.

On January 1st,

Ellen Pompeo has signed a new contract with ABC Signature for another season of Grey’s Anatomy, which will premiere on October 10, 2022.

Then, one day later, ABC announced that the firefighter spinoff Station 19 had been renewed alongside the medical drama for the 2022-2023 season.

Krista Vernoff is back to executive produce both dramas and to continue the never-ending crossover events.

ABC Has Renewed ‘Station 19’ For Season 6https:t.corVkAtqn012

Another Death in Episode 8 of ‘Station 19’ Season 5 — Who Flatlines?

“It’s an honor to tell stories about our brave first responders, who put their lives on the line every day on our show and in real life to keep us all safe,” Vernoff told Deadline.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Disney and ABC for picking up Season 6 of Station 19 so early! It’s a testament to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers, and creative team, as well as the devotion of our devoted fans who tune in every week.”

Ortiz, Doss, Buchanan, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda will almost certainly return for Season 6 of Station 19.

In season 5, Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan, on the other hand, decided to leave Station 19.

After the show was renewed by ABC, several cast members expressed their feelings on social media.

“I have some good news for you,” Jaina Lee Ortiz tweeted.

“Thank you to our S19 team, ABC staff, and supporters for keeping the [fire]going!”

(hashtag)station19https://t.cooWbhNolU2Tpic.twitter.comb3KuCDb2sw

Danielle Savre of ‘Station 19’ Shares Her Thoughts on Dean Miller’s Death (Insider Access)

Barrett Doss tweeted in January, “Sexy Season SIX?!!!”

Station 19 was renewed for a sixth season by ABC.

Lachlan Buchanon tweeted, “Congratulations to the @Station19 team!!! It was a no-brainer, of course.”

Jason George, who plays Ben Warren, is also overjoyed and grateful for the renewal of Station 19 Season 6.

“(hashtag)THANKYOU To all the (hashtag)Station19 (hashtag)fans who’ve been watching and all the fans who will watch,” George wrote on Twitter.

“Over half of (hashtag)season5 is still to come…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.